Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Makes New $312,000 Investment in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,699,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,264,973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,135,462 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,074,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,525,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,687,000 after acquiring an additional 397,400 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 920,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,186,000 after acquiring an additional 351,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,762,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $231,064,000 after acquiring an additional 327,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $172,202.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CMS shares. TheStreet downgraded CMS Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays raised CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.95.

CMS opened at $60.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $48.22 and a 12 month high of $67.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.435 dividend. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.88%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

