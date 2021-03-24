Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Makes New $215,000 Investment in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 11,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 23,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 196,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 15,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

In related news, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $27,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $199,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 58,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,821 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNM opened at $26.29 on Wednesday. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $11.34 and a 52-week high of $30.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 8.00%. As a group, analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

