Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Lowers Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 40.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,820 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 307.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

EQR has been the topic of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist cut Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Evercore ISI raised Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Equity Residential from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.71.

Shares of EQR stock opened at $71.81 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.75. The company has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $45.42 and a 12-month high of $76.13.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.00 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 69.05%.

In related news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $427,033.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

