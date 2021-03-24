Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $250,000 Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 80.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,523 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 62,074 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RF. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 594.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,163,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,080,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413,412 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1,202.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,848,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,043,000 after buying an additional 3,553,401 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 476.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,782,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,859,000 after buying an additional 2,300,185 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 9.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,593,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,889,000 after buying an additional 1,860,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 542.3% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,166,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,921,000 after buying an additional 1,829,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $1,135,853.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,863.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $1,329,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,415.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RF opened at $20.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $22.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.04.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.17%. On average, research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Regions Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Regions Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Regions Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Regions Financial from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Regions Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

