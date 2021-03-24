Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys Shares of 3,130 Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,130 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 393 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 0.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 62,953 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 702 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter.

Carter’s stock opened at $84.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.83. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.17 and a 52 week high of $105.41.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.27). Carter’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $989.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Carter’s from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Carter’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

