Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys Shares of 1,529 Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,529 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $501,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 96,567 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,322,000 after buying an additional 15,720 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,286,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

In other news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $36,661.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,230.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $158.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $82.73 and a 12-month high of $175.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.39.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.49%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.77.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.