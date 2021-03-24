Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires Shares of 9,401 CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,401 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of CAE by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAE during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of CAE by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of CAE during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of CAE by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 26,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

Get CAE alerts:

Shares of NYSE CAE opened at $27.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 150.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.73. CAE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $31.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.95 and a 200-day moving average of $22.59.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. CAE had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $832.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CAE Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CAE shares. CIBC upped their target price on CAE from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on CAE from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on CAE in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on CAE from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CAE from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE).

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.