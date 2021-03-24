Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires New Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,529 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $501,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 96,567 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,322,000 after buying an additional 15,720 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,286,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $36,661.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at $345,230.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens upgraded Vulcan Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.77.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $158.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $164.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $82.73 and a 1 year high of $175.02.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.49%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.