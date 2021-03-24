One Stop Systems (OSS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 25th. Analysts expect One Stop Systems to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of OSS stock opened at $7.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.93. One Stop Systems has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The company has a market cap of $119.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.79 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OSS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Noble Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.33.

In other One Stop Systems news, Director Kenneth F. Potashner sold 32,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $151,729.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,431.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kenneth F. Potashner sold 21,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $132,040.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,200 shares in the company, valued at $966,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets custom high-speed computing systems for high-performance edge computing applications in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to virtually any OEM server; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

