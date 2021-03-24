Omni (OMNI) Market Capitalization Reaches $4.65 Million

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded down 8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 24th. One Omni coin can currently be bought for about $8.26 or 0.00015210 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Omni has a total market cap of $4.65 million and $1.36 million worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Omni has traded 22.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Omni alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $187.08 or 0.00344636 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000099 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003847 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004195 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000184 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Omni Profile

Omni (OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,180 coins and its circulating supply is 562,864 coins. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org

Buying and Selling Omni

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars.

