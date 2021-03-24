Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for women’s cancers. The company’s product pipeline includes OP-1250, which is in clinical stage. Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OLMA. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.67.

Shares of NASDAQ OLMA opened at $37.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.05. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $32.12 and a 52-week high of $60.27.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.32). On average, equities analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLMA. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $591,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,921,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,501,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,525,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead program is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced, ER-positive, and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

