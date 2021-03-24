Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock Holdings Reduced by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 38.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,675 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Okta by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,872,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,439,000 after purchasing an additional 33,457 shares in the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,562,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,038,000 after acquiring an additional 37,019 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 914,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,644,000 after acquiring an additional 306,924 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 759,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,179,000 after acquiring an additional 13,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 709,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,663,000 after acquiring an additional 410,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OKTA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Okta from $264.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Okta from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Okta from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Okta from $305.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.45.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $225.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a PE ratio of -116.90 and a beta of 0.99. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $112.50 and a one year high of $294.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $234.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.99 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Okta news, CFO William E. Losch sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $6,291,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,840,467.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total value of $245,330.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,168.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,208 shares of company stock worth $37,353,380. 12.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

