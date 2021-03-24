Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Position Cut by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,699 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $7,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Okta by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,359,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Okta by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 63,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,285 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 265.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 8,137 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Okta by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 759,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,179,000 after purchasing an additional 13,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $313.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Pritchard Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $266.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Okta from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Okta from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.45.

Shares of OKTA opened at $225.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $255.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.90 and a beta of 0.99. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.50 and a 1-year high of $294.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The firm had revenue of $234.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Okta’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 940 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total transaction of $245,330.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,168.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 4,874 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.65, for a total value of $1,099,818.10. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,208 shares of company stock worth $37,353,380. Company insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

