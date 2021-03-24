OKCash (OK) Trading Up 1.1% Over Last 7 Days

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. In the last seven days, OKCash has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One OKCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0493 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular exchanges. OKCash has a total market capitalization of $3.94 million and approximately $28,287.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54,241.82 or 0.99925719 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00033744 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00011175 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.83 or 0.00078908 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001276 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002576 BTC.

OKCash Profile

OKCash (CRYPTO:OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 79,967,820 coins. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OKCash is okcash.co . OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

Buying and Selling OKCash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

