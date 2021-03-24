OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Now Covered by Analysts at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the savings and loans company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on OCFC. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. DA Davidson raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.43.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

NASDAQ OCFC opened at $23.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.07 and a 200-day moving average of $18.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.98. OceanFirst Financial has a 52-week low of $12.88 and a 52-week high of $25.76.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $93.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.22 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 13.14%. As a group, analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.85%.

In other news, Director Michael D. Devlin sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $460,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Maher sold 2,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $61,033.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,637 shares of company stock worth $636,721. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 57,731 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,913 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 70,973 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 145,038 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 39,904 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 19,855 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 570,286 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $10,624,000 after acquiring an additional 24,883 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Featured Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.