NXT Energy Solutions (NSFDF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 30th.

NSFDF opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. NXT Energy Solutions has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.56 million, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.46.

Get NXT Energy Solutions alerts:

NXT Energy Solutions Company Profile

NXT Energy Solutions Inc, a technology company, provides geophysical survey services to the upstream oil and gas industry through its proprietary gravity-based stress field detection (SFD) survey system worldwide. Its SFD remote-sensing survey system offers information on areas conducive to fluid entrapment in the sedimentary column.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for NXT Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXT Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.