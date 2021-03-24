NXT Energy Solutions (NSFDF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 30th.
NSFDF opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. NXT Energy Solutions has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.56 million, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.46.
NXT Energy Solutions Company Profile
