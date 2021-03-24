Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $2.77 Per Share

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.77 for the year.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.17) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $9.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 114.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS.

NCLH has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.90.

NCLH stock opened at $26.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.56. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.87. Norwegian Cruise Line has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. 50.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

