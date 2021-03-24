Northwood Investors LLC Takes $32.69 Million Position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Northwood Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,361,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $32,694,000. Hudson Pacific Properties accounts for about 34.7% of Northwood Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 15.7% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPP stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.67. 19,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,683,022. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.13. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.08 and a 12-month high of $30.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.79, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $203.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.80 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 0.61%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.26%.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $56,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 110,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,098,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HPP shares. TheStreet upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Scotiabank downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.85.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

