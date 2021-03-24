Northstar Investment Advisors LLC Sells 511 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,158 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises 1.4% of Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,278 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 15,818 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,397 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 115,593 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.75. 271,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,659,597. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.92. The stock has a market cap of $124.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.13, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $60.90 and a one year high of $112.34.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 153.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

