Northstar Investment Advisors LLC Sells 43,389 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 75.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,389 shares during the period. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 464,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,640,000 after purchasing an additional 49,070 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,064,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,325,000 after buying an additional 47,129 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,293,000 after buying an additional 18,368 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.51. 204,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,548,812. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $93.02 and a 1-year high of $145.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.24 and its 200-day moving average is $137.11.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

