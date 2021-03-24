Northstar Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,698 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,172 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,698 shares during the period. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. New Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $86,458.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Scotiabank downgraded Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $57.26. 489,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,216,283. The company has a market cap of $236.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.62 and a 200-day moving average of $58.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

