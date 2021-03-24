Northstar Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 526 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,430 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.6% of Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $10,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. United Bank grew its holdings in Facebook by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 3,999 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in Facebook by 135.8% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 12,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

FB traded down $5.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $285.25. The stock had a trading volume of 868,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,880,027. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $268.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.48. The company has a market capitalization of $812.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $150.83 and a one year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.21, for a total value of $16,211,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $196,613.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at $9,982,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,329,317 shares of company stock worth $354,528,057. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FB. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.24.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

