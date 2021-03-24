Northstar Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.61 Million Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,871,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,518,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,616 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Global Payments by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,495,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,830,043,000 after buying an additional 54,665 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Global Payments by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,808,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,035,883,000 after buying an additional 325,571 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,689,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $794,726,000 after acquiring an additional 746,553 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 3.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,733,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $485,492,000 after acquiring an additional 100,617 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Global Payments stock traded up $1.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $202.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,891,117. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $200.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $121.48 and a one year high of $216.49.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total value of $107,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,594.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul M. Todd sold 28,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total transaction of $5,737,352.04. Insiders sold a total of 117,645 shares of company stock worth $23,220,632 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on GPN shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Global Payments from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.47.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

