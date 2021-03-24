Northern Trust Corp Trims Position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 493,647 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,216 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $45,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of THO. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Thor Industries by 436.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Thor Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Thor Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Thor Industries by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Thor Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Thor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.56.

NYSE:THO opened at $132.13 on Wednesday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.43 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.88.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The construction company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.78. Thor Industries had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

In related news, VP W. Todd Woelfer sold 5,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $562,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,669,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 4,532 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.61, for a total transaction of $619,116.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 43,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,942,261.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,729 shares of company stock valued at $1,926,388 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thor Industries Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

