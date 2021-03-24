Northern Trust Corp Sells 20,845 Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 792,025 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 20,845 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $44,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NUVA. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in NuVasive by 0.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,567 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,662,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in NuVasive by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in NuVasive by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,803 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NuVasive during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NuVasive by 2.7% during the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 20,871 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter.

NuVasive stock opened at $65.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.85. NuVasive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.90 and a 52-week high of $69.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -299.59, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $291.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NUVA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of NuVasive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. NuVasive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

