Northern Trust Corp Sells 13,895 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,126,724 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,895 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Jabil were worth $47,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,210,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Jabil by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 152,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after acquiring an additional 20,461 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Jabil by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 353,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,053,000 after acquiring an additional 31,923 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Jabil by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 260,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,918,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Jabil by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 205,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,034,000 after acquiring an additional 13,022 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

NYSE:JBL opened at $48.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.08. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.64 and a twelve month high of $52.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 14.01%. Jabil’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

In other news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 297,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,384,305. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sergio Cadavid sold 3,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $163,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,223 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,234 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

