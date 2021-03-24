Northern Trust Corp Has $46.29 Million Stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,224 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,204 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.27% of WD-40 worth $46,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,072,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $550,696,000 after purchasing an additional 58,133 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 2,028.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 361,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 344,859 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,399 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,681,000 after purchasing an additional 23,439 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 84,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in WD-40 by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,078,000 after buying an additional 24,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WDFC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $304.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.45. WD-40 has a one year low of $151.16 and a one year high of $333.42. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 69.29 and a beta of -0.05.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.69. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The firm had revenue of $124.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that WD-40 will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a positive change from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.91%.

In other WD-40 news, Director William B. Noble sold 583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total transaction of $178,083.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

