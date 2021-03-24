Northern Trust Corp Decreases Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 899,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $46,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FAF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,585,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $701,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,979 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,147,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,876,000 after purchasing an additional 452,768 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 375.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,775,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,223 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,537,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,386,000 after purchasing an additional 130,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 980,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,616,000 after purchasing an additional 204,152 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of First American Financial stock opened at $53.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.13. First American Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $35.48 and a twelve month high of $58.89.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.39. First American Financial had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FAF shares. Barclays increased their price target on First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna increased their price target on First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.86.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

