Northern Trust Corp Acquires 48,242 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 523,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 48,242 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.28% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $48,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VT. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 185.1% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 47,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter.

VT stock opened at $96.21 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $57.60 and a 12 month high of $99.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.76.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

