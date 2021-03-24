Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) shares were down 4.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.93 and last traded at $13.16. Approximately 5,222 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,430,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.76.

NOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.11.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $754.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.31.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $624,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,939 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 23,876 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 320.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 35,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 512.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,117,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,790,000 after purchasing an additional 935,100 shares in the last quarter. 40.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.