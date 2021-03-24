Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSE:NDM) Senior Officer Peter Dunn Robertson Sells 125,000 Shares of Stock

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSE:NDM) (NYSE:NAK) Senior Officer Peter Dunn Robertson sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.32, for a total value of C$165,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at C$132,000.
TSE NDM opened at C$0.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.38 and a twelve month high of C$3.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.95 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.94. The firm has a market cap of C$417.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47.
Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile
