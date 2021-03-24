Northcoast Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Zebra Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 23rd. Northcoast Research analyst K. Housum now expects that the industrial products company will earn $16.93 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $16.53. Northcoast Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.56 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.67.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $462.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.90 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $466.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $368.89. Zebra Technologies has a twelve month low of $167.17 and a twelve month high of $516.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after acquiring an additional 9,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 15.0% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 4,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.39, for a total transaction of $7,605,522.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,722,700.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.10, for a total transaction of $473,926.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,209,860.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,535 shares of company stock valued at $25,429,582. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

