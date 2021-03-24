North Fourth Asset Management LP Takes $3.59 Million Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

North Fourth Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 133,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,591,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 299.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 250,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after purchasing an additional 187,537 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 281.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 25,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 18,668 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 294.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 72,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 53,901 shares during the period. Change Path LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 2,196.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 51,801 shares during the period. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TPX shares. UBS Group upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Loop Capital downgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.30.

In other news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 42,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $1,181,550.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,020,170.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $1,475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 943,166 shares in the company, valued at $27,823,397. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 192,456 shares of company stock worth $5,731,550 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

TPX traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.52. 28,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,290,493. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.88 and a 1 year high of $40.08.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.37 million. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 106.94% and a net margin of 7.17%. On average, analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.