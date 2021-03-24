North Fourth Asset Management LP Takes $14.13 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

North Fourth Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 78,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $14,132,000. The Walt Disney comprises about 1.4% of North Fourth Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,902 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,000,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 23,220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after purchasing an additional 247,593 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $186.79. 469,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,165,010. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $91.80 and a 1-year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $886,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,976,447.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $716,047.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,984 shares in the company, valued at $27,158,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,367,269 shares of company stock worth $251,173,842 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Truist began coverage on The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.65.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

