North Fourth Asset Management LP Makes New $5.01 Million Investment in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

North Fourth Asset Management LP bought a new position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 130,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,008,000. North Fourth Asset Management LP owned about 0.05% of Aramark at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 448,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,272,000 after acquiring an additional 89,979 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aramark in the fourth quarter worth about $497,000. Caption Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 215.4% in the fourth quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,321,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,850,000 after acquiring an additional 26,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp bought a new position in shares of Aramark in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARMK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Aramark from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.08.

In other news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 94,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $3,969,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 301,579 shares in the company, valued at $12,666,318. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $419,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,480.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ARMK traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.99. The stock had a trading volume of 33,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,155,690. Aramark has a one year low of $16.29 and a one year high of $43.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.48 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.61 and its 200-day moving average is $34.35.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. Aramark had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aramark will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -258.82%.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

