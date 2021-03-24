North Fourth Asset Management LP Has $276,000 Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

North Fourth Asset Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 96.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 17,686 shares during the quarter. North Fourth Asset Management LP’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 127.3% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock traded down $7.41 on Wednesday, hitting $367.01. 11,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,731. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $363.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $384.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $310.34 and a one year high of $435.58.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.33). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens downgraded Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.22.

About Domino's Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

