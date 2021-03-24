North Fourth Asset Management LP Buys New Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

North Fourth Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 25,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,701,000. Lululemon Athletica comprises about 0.9% of North Fourth Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 20,765 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 272,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $94,989,000 after acquiring an additional 11,756 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 68,410 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $23,809,000 after acquiring an additional 8,238 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU stock traded down $0.91 on Wednesday, hitting $313.12. 24,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,401,105. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a PE ratio of 73.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $177.77 and a one year high of $399.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $320.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $337.03.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LULU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Argus increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.39.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

