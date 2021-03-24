Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) PT Raised to $261.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $232.00 to $261.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.28% from the company’s previous close.

NSC has been the subject of several other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.96.

Shares of NSC opened at $260.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.96. Norfolk Southern has a twelve month low of $125.81 and a twelve month high of $269.96.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $338,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,147 shares of company stock worth $1,030,541. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth $26,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 416.7% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

