Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 2,832 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,832 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in The Kraft Heinz by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,780,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,998,000 after acquiring an additional 566,134 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in The Kraft Heinz by 369.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,727,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932,533 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in The Kraft Heinz by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,826,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,973,000 after acquiring an additional 471,921 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,501,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,718,000 after purchasing an additional 506,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,569,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,388,000 after purchasing an additional 52,292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

KHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.14.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $38.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $47.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $21.53 and a 52 week high of $39.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

