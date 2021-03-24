Nordea Investment Management AB Lowers Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 65.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,107 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 92.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OMC shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.78.

NYSE:OMC opened at $75.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $77.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.73 and a 200 day moving average of $60.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.20%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

