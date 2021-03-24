Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Stock Holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGNA. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in TEGNA in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in TEGNA in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in TEGNA in the third quarter worth about $118,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in TEGNA by 43.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in TEGNA in the third quarter worth about $145,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TGNA shares. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on TEGNA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Huber Research cut TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

NYSE:TGNA opened at $19.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. TEGNA Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $20.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.77. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16. TEGNA had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

