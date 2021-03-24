Nordea Investment Management AB Has $823,000 Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in A. O. Smith by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC increased its position in A. O. Smith by 2,795.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in A. O. Smith by 12,421.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $121,430.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,642 shares in the company, valued at $471,052.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 7,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $447,642.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,920.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,706 shares of company stock valued at $2,008,179. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $65.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $35.04 and a 12-month high of $68.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.10 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.85%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

