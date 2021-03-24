Nordea Investment Management AB Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,254 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,516,376 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,163,177,000 after buying an additional 583,234 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,599,258 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $393,316,000 after buying an additional 913,044 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,373,894 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $320,284,000 after buying an additional 757,258 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,036,393 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $240,568,000 after buying an additional 886,133 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 22.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,847,866 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $179,542,000 after acquiring an additional 713,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LVS. Bank of America downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.53.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $59.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.95 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.79. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $36.80 and a 12-month high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.05). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

