Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,015 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COO. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in The Cooper Companies by 361.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 369.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 171 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. 95.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.69.

In other news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total value of $30,990,501.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,029,555.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COO opened at $383.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $384.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $356.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $243.22 and a twelve month high of $401.92.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $680.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.67 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

