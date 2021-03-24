Non-Fungible Yearn Market Capitalization Hits $19.24 Million (NFY)

Non-Fungible Yearn (CURRENCY:NFY) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. Over the last seven days, Non-Fungible Yearn has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. Non-Fungible Yearn has a market capitalization of $19.24 million and approximately $6.73 million worth of Non-Fungible Yearn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Non-Fungible Yearn token can now be bought for approximately $299.20 or 0.00564641 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $249.01 or 0.00469928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00056933 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.59 or 0.00165300 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $437.31 or 0.00825273 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00049358 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.98 or 0.00075442 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Non-Fungible Yearn Token Profile

Non-Fungible Yearn’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,299 tokens. Non-Fungible Yearn’s official website is nfy.finance

