Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 48,405 Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 114,801 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 48,405 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2,744.8% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,123 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 10,732 shares in the last quarter. 9.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PBR opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52-week low of $4.88 and a 52-week high of $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $53.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.11 and a 200-day moving average of $9.16.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $13.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a negative net margin of 7.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.32%. As a group, analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

