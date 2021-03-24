Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 4,348 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,348 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 32,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Liberty Global by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 890,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,567,000 after purchasing an additional 137,165 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Liberty Global by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 180,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Liberty Global by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 53,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in Liberty Global by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 58,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. 24.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LBTYA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Liberty Global from $25.70 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank raised Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Liberty Global from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Liberty Global in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.04.

NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $26.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $15.31 and a 12 month high of $27.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.21 and a 200-day moving average of $23.36.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($1.71). Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 17.20% and a negative return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Global plc will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

