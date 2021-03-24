Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.58 Million Position in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,861 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Avaya worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Avaya by 905.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avaya in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Avaya during the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avaya by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 8,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Avaya by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVYA. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Avaya from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Avaya in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Avaya to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avaya from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BWS Financial increased their target price on shares of Avaya from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.27.

Shares of NYSE AVYA opened at $28.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.72. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $34.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.57 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a positive return on equity of 22.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avaya news, Director Susan Louise Spradley sold 12,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $267,988.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James M. Chirico sold 304,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $9,986,583.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,130,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,068,034.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

