Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,067,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $686,463,000 after buying an additional 129,570 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,896,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $648,260,000 after buying an additional 489,602 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 862,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,925,000 after buying an additional 89,772 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 618,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,190,000 after buying an additional 68,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its position in IPG Photonics by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 456,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,591,000 after acquiring an additional 38,569 shares during the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on IPG Photonics from $210.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.75.

In related news, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $356,024.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,896,233.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.47, for a total value of $1,498,055.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,091 shares of company stock worth $6,239,688 over the last 90 days. 34.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $204.54 on Wednesday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12-month low of $100.92 and a 12-month high of $262.55. The company has a quick ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 10.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.83 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.96.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.06). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $336.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

IPG Photonics Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.