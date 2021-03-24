Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bilibili in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bilibili in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bilibili in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Bilibili in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BILI opened at $105.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Bilibili Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.13 and a 52-week high of $157.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.34. The company has a market capitalization of $34.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.14 and a beta of 1.42.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.46). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 25.28% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. The firm had revenue of $588.50 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BILI shares. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bilibili has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.71.

Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

